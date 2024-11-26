Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DTE opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

