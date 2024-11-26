Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Price

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $637.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.90.

CACI opened at $464.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International has a 12 month low of $314.06 and a 12 month high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CACI International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

