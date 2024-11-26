BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $29,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 237,902 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,409,000 after acquiring an additional 184,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $99.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

