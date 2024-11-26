Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.88 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.