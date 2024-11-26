Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 656 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $526.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.49 and its 200 day moving average is $474.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $404.32 and a twelve month high of $534.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

