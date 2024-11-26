Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $244.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

