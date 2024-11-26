Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group makes up about 2.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $604,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

