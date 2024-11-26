Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 219,296 Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition comprises about 2.0% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 254.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 260,697 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 35.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

