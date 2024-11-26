Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,041 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $294.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.05.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

