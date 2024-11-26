SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Trimmed by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises about 1.9% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

