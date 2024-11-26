Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Chart Industries makes up 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.11% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $189.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $192.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This represents a 31.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

