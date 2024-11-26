Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,825,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Masco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,347,000 after buying an additional 259,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,758,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,265,000 after acquiring an additional 238,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

