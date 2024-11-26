Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

