Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Declares GBX 3.40 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance
LON VIP opened at GBX 186 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,048.56 and a beta of 0.98. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 22.47.
Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile
