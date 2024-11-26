Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.