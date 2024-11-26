Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $147.62 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 856.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,334 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $147,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

