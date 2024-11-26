Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

