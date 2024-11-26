Blue Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $155.30 and a twelve month high of $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average is $183.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

