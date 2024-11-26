West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TOST opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -330.77, a P/E/G ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Insider Activity at Toast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,395,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,498,536 shares of company stock worth $43,997,467 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

