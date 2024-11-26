Elios Financial Group Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

