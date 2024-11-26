Blue Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,744 shares in the last quarter.

JGRO stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

