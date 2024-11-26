Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Volume Reaches $20.08 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $97.32 million and $20.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00003748 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,104,690.37467898 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.72242743 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $23,907,979.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

