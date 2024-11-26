Elios Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

