Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168,294 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $713,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

IMFL stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.3239 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

