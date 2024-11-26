9,041 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

