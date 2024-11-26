Elios Financial Group Inc. Invests $517,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $261.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $191.49 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

