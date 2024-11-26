Blue Investment Partners LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.