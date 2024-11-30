6,458 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 84.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Black Hills by 972.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.3 %

BKH opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

