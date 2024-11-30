LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

