20,679 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $71,882,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $66,841,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,679,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $27,850,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,959,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $58.64 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 21.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. This trade represents a 23.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

