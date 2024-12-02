Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 201.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,264,000 after buying an additional 291,315 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $136.94 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

