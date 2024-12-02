Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 879 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,741,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 260.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $9,398,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $396.97 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.