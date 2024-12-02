Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 89.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 571,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,914. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

