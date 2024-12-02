Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.13 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

