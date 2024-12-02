Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 144,528 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,528 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.02% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

