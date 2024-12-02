FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.06 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,897.28. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

