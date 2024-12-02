First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 151,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPF opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.