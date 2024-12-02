Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 35.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

