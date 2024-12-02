True Wealth Design LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $328.77 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.06 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.53.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

