Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $2.08 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Repligen by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

