National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$139.88 and last traded at C$139.69, with a volume of 89610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$138.71.

Several analysts recently commented on NA shares. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$132.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$121.10.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

