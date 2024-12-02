PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Free Report) by 739.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 12,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

