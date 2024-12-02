Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 4754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
