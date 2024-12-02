Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 4754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.