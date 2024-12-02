Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 4754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

