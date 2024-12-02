SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 8251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

