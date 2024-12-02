Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,317,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 284.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.98 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.93.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

About RLX Technology

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

