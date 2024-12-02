Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $6.65 Million in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 665,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VACHU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter valued at $8,169,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter valued at $388,000.
Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VACHU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.10.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.