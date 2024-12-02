Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $6.65 Million in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 665,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VACHU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter valued at $8,169,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VACHU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

