Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.5 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $323.51 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $332.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.23 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

