Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $114,263,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 613,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $33.00 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. The trade was a 85.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,852.76. This represents a 86.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316 in the last three months. 24.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.