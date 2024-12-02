Fred Alger Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,265 shares of company stock valued at $83,336,625. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $641.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.26. The company has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

