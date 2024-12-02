UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $99.71 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.46% of Corpay worth $99,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 246.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.93.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $381.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.65. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $236.15 and a one year high of $385.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

